Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘losing’ Netflix editing battle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly come to an ‘impasse’ with Netflix over the editing of their docuseries.

Netflix wants ‘none of it removed’.

The streaming giant is adamant on “standing by the filmmakers” who vouch for the project to stay “as is”.

Advertisement

The editing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries has reportedly reached a ‘impasse’ with Netflix, which wants ‘none of it removed.’

According to a source close to the Hollywood film industry, “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language.” But it’s their story, told from their own lips.”

A separate source told the Daily Mail, “They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely.”

Netflix, on the other hand, is adamant about “standing by the filmmakers” who insist on the project remaining “as is.”

Even a Hollywood industry source broke down Prince Harry’s ‘doubts,’ admitting, “A lot of conversations are happening.” I’ve heard that Harry and Meghan want to postpone the series until next year.”

“I’m wondering if the show is even dead at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”

Advertisement

This comes after a source revealed that “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December.”

“especially because “there’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has a relationship with Harry and Meghan, to finish this show.”

[embedpsot slug=”prince-harry-meghan-markle-servants-utterly-sick-of-them/”]