Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “needed” Queen alive to make “huge cash”

Since the Queen’s passing, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been under a “huge amount of pressure” regarding their financial future.

These statements were made by a royal commentator and journalist to media.

He started by confessing, “There’s been a lot of talk recently about them delaying the Netflix program.”

“Netflix has been saying they want it to come out immediately after The Crown, which presumably is what they bought it for, to capitalize on that royal interest.”

“The Crown’s producers have decided that they won’t go up the current day and include the Meghan and Harry story for example, so it seems ideal for Netflix that they would have their own Meghan and Harry series to follow up with immediately afterwards.”

He even made reference to remarks made by Meghan Markle and asserted, “It did sound, from what she said, like they have lost control over the narrative of that piece somewhat.”

“There have been some rumors in the press that the couple have been in trouble because their truth in the Netflix series and Harry’s truth in his forthcoming book are somewhat different in some details.”

“And of course those truths, in inverted commas, have to correspond with the truths that they put into the Oprah interview and this variety. I think what people are noticing is that there are irregularities – as Her Majesty the Queen put it, ‘recollections may vary’.”

“It seems that in this case, sometimes their own recollections may vary and I think there’s a fear that in the Netflix series, they haven’t necessarily got full control over the narrative that they would have liked to have.”

“And that’s one of the complaints they had about their time as working Royals, that they didn’t have full control over how the press would write about them.”

“Well, perhaps they’ve found now that stepping out that quite carefully curated royal coverage into the world of celebrity means that they have even less control.”

“If Netflix are going to release a program the couple themselves have given content for but now regret having contributed to, they may get to the point where they look back to their time as royals and think they had a bit more control then than they realized.”

