Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “played” with feelings of palace staff?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “regret” working with Netflix
During their time in the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly gave their Palace staff members the impression that they were being “played.”
Valentine Low, a writer and royal observer, made these assertions in an interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.
He started by describing a period when Palace employees felt like they were “being played” after working “extremely hard” for a while to get things to function.
“[Royal staff] would say ‘We were played’. They felt that [Meghan] always had an agenda to get out. Even before [their announcement to step down].”
The author added, “[Staff] had been devoted, they had really tried hard to make it work,” but by the end of it “But they had a rough time and they felt treated badly.”
