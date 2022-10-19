Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should ‘read the room’ more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to ‘try reading the room’ more frequently.

Following backlash from The Crown, their Netflix series has been delayed.

Ranvir Singh was standing in for Lorraine Kelly for Ross King on CBBC’s Lorraine show.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to ‘try reading the room’ more frequently and postpone their release. Following a significant backlash from The Crown.

While standing in for Lorraine Kelly, Ranvir Singh shared these views.

He started it all off by asking Ross King, “There’s been so much chatter about it [the Netflix series], and of course, we understand that Harry and Megan want it to be delayed. And Netflix are pushing it back. What do we think has happened?”

Later, Ross said, “Well, I think there’s so many stories around about this, and none of it really is a surprise that it has been pushed back to some time next year.”

“And the idea for Netflix was that it would tie in with the next season of The Crown coming out in December.”

“Now, of course, you were talking yesterday that John Major criticised The Crown and of course, a lot of people not realising that The Crown is not official.”

“It’s not all fact, there are bits of it that are completely made up! So I think what’s happened is that Netflix have thought, Well wait a minute, there’s a lot of pushback to The Crown here as well, is this all going to work out alright?”

“’We’ve got the Harry Megan documentary coming up… I know that they’re wanting to change some things in it as well.’ And I think also a case like this, it’s like…. read the room, isn’t it?”

“You know, we were still getting over the Queen passing. And so I don’t think the time is right for us to face a lot of these things or to hear a lot of these things that we might not want to hear.”

“We’re not even sure if they’re all going to be true, so it’s going to be pushed back to sometime next year. We believe that there are some edits being made as well, but it’s not really a surprise.”

