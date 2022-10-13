Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated brutally to their secretary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated brutally to their secretary

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated brutally to their secretary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated brutally to their secretary

Advertisement
  • Samantha Cohen worked for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • Valentine Low, a writer for the report, accused them of mistreating her.
  • Cohen reportedly said that dealing with them was like dealing with a “teenage couple”.
Advertisement

Valentine Low, a writer for the report, accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of mistreating their private assistant Samantha Cohen.

Low, the author of Courtiers, said on an episode of Palace Confidential: “When she started, Harry knew her well and liked her and she liked Harry.”

“Sam is an incredible problem solver, she’s a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult. She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn’t normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly.”

“She was shouted at by Meghan … [and] said that dealing with them was like dealing with a couple of teenagers,” he stated.

According to the expert, an informant informed him that the Sussexes “were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.”

Also Read

Will Harry, Meghan attend King Charles’ coronation?
Will Harry, Meghan attend King Charles’ coronation?

Kinsey Schofield believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story