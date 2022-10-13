Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated brutally to their secretary

Samantha Cohen worked for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Valentine Low, a writer for the report, accused them of mistreating her.

Cohen reportedly said that dealing with them was like dealing with a “teenage couple”.

Low, the author of Courtiers, said on an episode of Palace Confidential: “When she started, Harry knew her well and liked her and she liked Harry.”

“Sam is an incredible problem solver, she’s a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult. She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn’t normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly.”

“She was shouted at by Meghan … [and] said that dealing with them was like dealing with a couple of teenagers,” he stated.

According to the expert, an informant informed him that the Sussexes “were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.”

