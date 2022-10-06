Prince Harry and Meghan possible relocation worries locals

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be considering a relocation from their Montecito property to Santa Barbara’s gated enclave Hope Ranch.
  • According to sources close to the Hope Ranch Homeowners Association, people are concerned because of the ‘baggage’ they would bring.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be considering a relocation from their Montecito property to Santa Barbara’s gated enclave Hope Ranch.

However, sources have disclosed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s planned relocation have alarmed the Hope Ranch community.

Hope Ranch is located 10 miles up the coast from Harry and Meghan’s California home in Montecito.

According to the report, the Sussex couple’s planned arrival is already causing concern among residents.

According to sources close to the Hope Ranch Homeowners Association, people are concerned about Meghan and Harry’s potential relocation because of the ‘baggage’ they would bring.

According to the site, the royal couple may bring a “circus” to the lovely setting.

Sources also predicted that Harry and Meghan’s presence at Hope Ranch would increase traffic in the region as photographers and paparazzi flocked to shoot the couple.

Meanwhile, the Sussex couple’s presence in Montecito has allegedly not upset neighbours. The area is already teeming with Hollywood A-listers such as Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, and others.

