Prince Harry and Meghan should realize that ‘royalty is bigger’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “finally” realising that monarchy is “far greater” than her, which may “diminish” their brand and “damage” the Firms.

“I thought she was going to be fantastic for the Royal Family, especially in the Commonwealth,” he admitted.

“This rift, I think, can only be bad for royalty. Time can be a great healer.”

“Hopefully they’ll come back together again. I’m a great optimist, I mean, royalty is bigger than any individual.”

“I think Meghan and Harry will realise that as time goes on. Their brand will diminish, the Royal Family’s brand will increase.”

Lord Taylor also addressed the recent concerns, claiming, “Their newsworthyness is based on complaining. That is what is so corrosive, in my opinion.”

