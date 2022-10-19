Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan should realize that ‘royalty is bigger’

Prince Harry and Meghan should realize that ‘royalty is bigger’

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan should realize that ‘royalty is bigger’

Prince Harry and Meghan should realize that ‘royalty is bigger’

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “finally” realising that monarchy is “far greater” than her, which may “diminish” their brand and “damage” the Firms.
  • Lord Taylor made these revelations in an interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘finally’ realising that royalty is ‘much bigger’ than her, and they may wind up ‘diminishing’ their own brand while ‘damaging’ the Firms.

Advertisement

Lord Taylor made these revelations in an interview.

“I thought she was going to be fantastic for the Royal Family, especially in the Commonwealth,” he admitted.

“This rift, I think, can only be bad for royalty. Time can be a great healer.”

“Hopefully they’ll come back together again. I’m a great optimist, I mean, royalty is bigger than any individual.”

“I think Meghan and Harry will realise that as time goes on. Their brand will diminish, the Royal Family’s brand will increase.”

Lord Taylor also addressed the recent concerns, claiming, “Their newsworthyness is based on complaining. That is what is so corrosive, in my opinion.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries is set to release in December
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries is set to release in December

The docuseries starring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may debut in December....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story