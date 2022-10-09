Prince Harry and Meghan upset Netflix withheld ‘juicy’ series

Meghan and Harry’s exclusion from a potentially “juicy series” has incensed Netlfix.

Netflix is still unsure on how they will broadcast this documentary series.

Harry and Meghan re-edit the documentary in light of the passing of the Queen.

According to reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exclusion from a potentially “juicy series” has incensed Netflix.

These observations were made by local tv anchor Cristo and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

Netflix is outraged, Mr. Cristo said from the beginning. They are still unsure on how they will broadcast this documentary series. For who knows how long, Netflix has been following them around and hoping to make a good documentary out of it.

But Harry and Meghan are suggesting that we re-edit the documentary in light of the passing of the Queen. So why would Netflix invest all this money if it was simply going to be a drab documentary?

During the discussion, Ms. Schofield also stated, “What you didn’t say is that Netflix is partnering up with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s own production firm Archewell to compete with Harry and Meghan on this series.”

They claim that they do not want to make these adjustments and that they believe this is ready to go. They argue that cutting is unnecessary and that the video should be streamed just as it is.

Netflix and the Archewell producers that Harry and Meghan recruited are working against them.

