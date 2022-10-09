Advertisement
Prince Harry called as Queen Mary’s ‘twin’

Articles
  • A fan account posted a picture of Prince Harry and Queen Mary.
  • Mary served as the Queen consort from 1910 to 1936.
  • You can see Prince Harry in Queen Mary’s face.
The comparison between Prince Harry and his female relative from 100 years ago has been made.

It is relatively simple for fans to uncover images of the royal family’s ancestors dating as far back as the 9th century, or roughly 1200 years ago.

A fan account posted a picture of Harry and Mary of Teck, who served as the Queen consort from 1910 to 1936, on Twitter.

One fan responded to the post by saying: “Queen Mary looked EXACTLY like Prince Harry, down to the nose, teeth, set, and bone structure. The BEAUTIFUL red hair, of course.

Another user said, “You can see Prince Harry in Queen Mary’s face.

