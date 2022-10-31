Prince Harry continually “resisting” his book tour? ‘Take a risk!’

How likely it is that Prince Harry will fly to a Spare Memoir promotion tour.

He needs to step out of the royal’s tightly-controlled media bubble into the real world.

Peter Cox, a literary agent at Litopia, has told the world about these things.

People have told Prince Harry that he should promote his upcoming book “outside” of the royal bubble.

while talking about how likely it is that Prince Harry will fly to a Spare Memoir promotion tour.

The first thing he said was, “The publisher will have tried to commit Harry to supporting the book’s marketing campaign as far as possible. And equally, he may have resisted all or part of their demands-that is part of the contractual negotiation. ”

“What I find fascinating is the possibility of Harry doing a proper book tour, which would mean engaging with critical media-local radio, maybe, or even Joe Rogan!”

If Harry really wants us to see the real person, then he needs to step out of the royal’s tightly-controlled media bubble into the real world. Take a risk! ”

It could be brilliant. He could win a tonne of new supporters and sell oodles of books too. Or, of course, it might be a disaster. I would love to see him rise to that challenge. “