Prince Harry 'doesn't have enough material' for Netflix: Report

Netflix is not allowed to use footage from the Queen’s state funeral.

It has nothing to do with claims that they are trying to cut unsavoury remarks about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t have enough material for Netflix to “actually release”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not have enough material for Netflix to “actually release.”

In an appearance with sources, royal commentator Neil Sean shared this information.

“On this docu-series, a very good source told me that the bottom line is that there just isn’t enough content.” he began.

“You have the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, a bit of footage in New York.”

“But they are not allowed to use the footage from the Queen’s state funeral, and you have a little bit from when they came over for the Platinum Jubilee.”

“I understand why Netflix are wondering what they are going to do with it.”

“It has nothing to do with claims that they are trying to cut unsavoury remarks about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.”

