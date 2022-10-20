Advertisement
Prince Harry doesn’t want to appear in next season of “The Crown”

  • Harry doesn’t know what’s in The Crown’s fifth and sixth seasons.
  • Netflix paid him and Meghan Markle millions to have a multimillion-dollar deal.
  • Harry fears his and Prince William’s life will be exposed on-screen.
Netflix paid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle millions. The Duke of Sussex doesn’t know what’s in The Crown’s highly anticipated season.

Prince Harry is worried about his role in the royal play, which has caused multiple problems since it debuted.

Royal biographer Angela Levin stated Harry doesn’t want The Crown to expose his and Prince William’s life.

The author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince recalled that Harry said he liked the royal series in a 2017 interview.

Harry told “he was a fan of the first two seasons of The Crown.” However, “he was starting to get a bit nervous” as the seasons went.

“His ‘red line’ was clear: he wanted the show to end before the point his own life – and that of his brother, Prince William – would be shown on-screen,” the author said.

Harry has no say over what The Crown airs. He and Meghan have a multimillion-dollar deal with the streamer, but they don’t know the fifth and sixth seasons’ storylines.

Netflix debuts The Crown season five on November 9.

