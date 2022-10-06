Prince Harry faces ‘rotten weeks’ due to brand damage

Prince Harry has ‘damaged’ his own brand in the ‘rotten’ weeks after Queen’s death.

This assertion was made by royal critic and novelist Amanda Platell.

The Sussexes are trying to postpone the release of their multi-million-pound Netflix docu-series until next year.

Prince Harry has ‘damaged’ his own brand in the ‘rotten’ weeks after Queen Elizabeth’s death. According to royal insiders.

This assertion was made by royal critic and novelist Amanda Platell in a new article for the Daily Mail.

He began by saying, “What a rotten few weeks it’s been for Prince Harry. First, there was his desperate attempt to be at his grandmother’s bedside before she died, after wasting precious time trying to get Meghan on the plane to Balmoral.”

“Then there was the way he learned of her death from his father — who had been trying urgently to contact him — just five minutes before it was announced to the world.”

“After that, we saw him frantically trying to delay the publication of his warts-and-all book about the supposedly horrid and racist Royal Family, perhaps fearing it may reflect badly on him and Meghan.”

“Now comes the bombshell revelation that the Sussexes are trying to postpone the December release of their multi-million-pound Netflix docu-series until next year. The show which allegedly contains jibes against his father — now the King, of course — his step-mother Camilla and his alienated brother and sister-in-law.”

“The point is that such attacks, as well as any indiscretions about the Royal Family, could well damage the Sussex brand, coming so soon after the death of the Queen — even in far-away America, where their true currency lies.” Platell said.

