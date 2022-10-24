Prince Harry in trouble after Netflix denies ‘The Crown’ postponement

Netflix denied the Duke of Sussex’s request to postpone The Crown.

Prince Harry, who has an agreement with Netflix for an upcoming docuseries, appears to be in trouble after the streaming giant denied the Duke’s request to postpone The Crown.

The network apparently disregarded the Duke of Sussex’s request for The Crown. The Duke of Sussex is causing problems because he is aware that it could harm the royal family.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal analyst, asserted on Talk TV that Netflix has won the battle between the two, stating that Netflix views Harry as “their employee” and not vice versa.

He cannot instruct them on how to operate their firm.

The “ghoulish staging” of Princess Diana’s 1997 burial scene on Netflix may offend members of the Royal Family. The burial sequence was apparently filmed in secrecy at a decommissioned RAF site as part of the upcoming sixth season, which would be released the following year.

This time, a big number of royal fans and experts are criticizing The Crown, but Harry remains silent because he fears losing his lucrative contract with the network.

Ahead of the show’s fifth season premiere in early November, the most recent images from The Crown’s film set are expected to inflame tensions surrounding the program.

Angela Levin stated that the choice to replicate the funeral procession was “inhuman, beyond any sense of decency, and hurtful.” The Royal Family finds it completely disrespectful, especially in view of the recent passing of the Queen.

