Prince Harry is allegedly ‘selling his soul to make ends meet’

A royal expert criticised Prince Harry for not giving up on his book, editing it, or throwing it away to avoid a fight with The Firm.

News host Nana Akua stated: “Harry has run away [from Britain] for privacy. He is now selling his soul to make ends meet because he has finally discovered that things cost money-especially if you want to live next door to Oprah. ”

The expert said that Harry’s book should be called, “Spare us! Spare us the details! I am absolutely not helping to fund this lifestyle whinging. ”

“And out of the many millions that he is going to get from the book, to soften the blow and make him look a little kinder, a proportion of the proceeds will be going to charity.”

The news host kept saying “He knows all about charity. The British taxpayer has been funding him for years. And in my view, he has pretty much turned his back on this country. ”

It is reported that the tone of the book changed from its original conception. “Very wise!” she added.