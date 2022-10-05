Prince Harry is considered as the “unspoken elephant” in room

Harry has been accused of becoming the ‘unspoken elephant.

Prince Harry is currently being accused of being the ‘unspoken elephant in the room full of the current and future King of England’ in his official photograph.

According to information from the source, royal writer Phil Dampier has given this insight.

“The unspoken elephant in the room is the absence of the King’s younger son, Harry,” he claimed.

“Three years ago, the Sussexes would have had every expectation to be part of this family ensemble. In fact, only four years ago, there was just such a photograph issued to mark the then-Prince of Wales’s 70th birthday.”

“But, within months, the unity and happiness that radiated from that image had vanished.”

“Analysts allege it is surely can no coincidence that the picture was taken when the couple were still in Britain and several days before they returned home to their children Archie and Lilibet.”

On the concluding note he added, “It must, therefore, be yet another signal that they will never again return to their central role in royal life.”

