Prince Harry is no fan of Charles’ wife Camilla, reports

Prince Harry was unfair to the king’s second wife, Camilla.

She was misrepresented in the Netflix show “The Crown.”

A report in the New York Post said that Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, was unfair to the king’s second wife, Camilla.

Advertisement

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, was quoted in the report as saying that Prince Harry was unfair to Camilla, the Queen Consort, and that she was misrepresented in the Netflix show “The Crown.” “whose story is about the royal family.

After Camilla’s book “Camilla, From Outcast to Queen Consort” came out, she talked about her life on the UK morning show “Lorraine.” “Angela Levin’s biography said that Camilla had been unfairly criticised in the past because of her affair with Charles III while she was married.

“I decided I had to rebalance things. One was ‘The Crown’ which was really cruel to her and the other was Prince Harry who had said some really nasty things about her too,” Levin said.

Prince Harry is no “fan” of Camilla, Angela Levin added without specifying the statements made by the Duke of Sussex.

Also Read King Charles may outcast Harry, Meghan like Danish Queen King Charles III may feel increased pressure to act on the future...