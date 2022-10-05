Prince Harry is the “unspoken elephant” in the Firm’s room

Prince Harry is accused of being the “silent elephant in the room”.

Image was released to commemorate Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday four years ago.

The harmony and joy that came from that picture had disappeared.

In his official photograph, Prince Harry is currently being accused of being the “unspoken elephant in the room full of the current and future King of England.”

According to sources, royal writer Phil Dampier has given this insight.

The absence of Harry, the younger son of the king, was said to be “the silent elephant in the room.”

“The Sussexes would have expected to be a part of this family group three years ago. In fact, a similar image was released to commemorate the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday just four years ago.

But within months, the harmony and joy that came from that picture had disappeared.

Analysts claim that the fact that the image was taken when the couple was still in Britain and a few days before they returned to their children Archie and Lilibet is undoubtedly not a coincidence.

“It must, therefore, be yet another hint that they will never again return to their primary role in royal life,” he continued before drawing a conclusion.

