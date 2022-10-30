Advertisement
Prince Harry “jeopardising” royal future for Lilibet, Archie with memoir

  • Kinsey Schofield, an expert on the royal family said that the royal family no longer trusts Harry.
  • if he makes claims against the royals, it could “put his children’s future at risk.”
  • King Charles could take away Archie and Lilibet’s titles because of Harry’s memoir.
Lilibet and Archie’s future could be hurt by the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, Spare.

Kinsey Schofield, an expert on the royal family, told the media that the royal family no longer trusts Harry and that if he makes claims against the royals, it could “put his children’s future at risk.”

She said of the book that everyone was waiting for, “I do think that he (Prince Harry) is going to blow it with his family and I think that he is going to lose out on a lot of opportunities. He is going to jeopardise the future for his children. ”

Also, royal biographer Tom Bower has warned that King Charles could take away Archie and Lilibet’s titles because of Harry’s memoir, which he says is “make or break” for the Sussexes.

The Monarch could take away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles as punishment for “going fully rogue” by writing a tell-all book, a royal expert told the Mirror.

