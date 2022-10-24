Prince Harry making plans to get rid of King Charles III?

A royal expert says that Prince Harry has a “Viking-sized battle axe” against the royal family and his father, King Charles III.

One royal expert even said that it could be a “literary IED” for King Charles III.

The book was supposed to come out later this year, but it is now likely to be pushed back.

People are comparing Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir to the Gunpowder Plot. One royal expert even said that it could be a “literary IED” for King Charles III.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert, spoke out against the Duke of Sussex’s book, which is being written as part of a £36 million deal with Penguin Random House. The book was supposed to come out later this year, but it is now likely to be pushed back.

Elser wrote in News.com.au that Harry’s book is a “literary IED” for King Charles. This is because there have been rumours that the book could hurt the reputations of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

“The duke has a literal lifetime of revelations, dirt, and secrets to draw on, not to mention the Viking-sized battle axe he has to grind with his family.”

“This book could well end up being the equivalent of the Gunpowder Plot 2.0,” she added.

Elser also said that the royals might be worried about the timing of the book, saying, “Only months into his reign, the king simply does not have the public capital to easily withstand a full-frontal offensive by his own son, if that is what the book ends up being.”