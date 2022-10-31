Prince Harry & Meghan Markle accused of selling royal life, status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave their royal jobs in 2020.

Fans and experts of the royal family see hypocrisy in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they quit their royal jobs to become “financially independent.”

Some people say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still making money off of their A-list status in the royal family, no matter what they do.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave their royal jobs in 2020, they said in a shocking statement that they wanted “space to focus on the next chapter.” But it looks like they are still stuck in the past and are living a royal life while avoiding the firm.

Harry, who left the British royal family in a very bad way and is now living on his own, is going to release a tell-all book early next year. Harry and Meghan have also signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. The book deal is said to be worth at least $20 million.

A royal commentator said that Prince Harry seems to “cling to the past” when talking about the title of the Duke of Sussex’s 416-page memoir, which includes his grief over the death of Princess Diana.

Angela Levin wrote a biography of Prince Harry in 2017 and a biography of Queen Camilla this year. In a column for the media, she said, “The country was thrilled when, aged 33, [Harry] found the woman he wanted to marry. Yet five years on, he seems to cling on to the past, which simply can’t be changed.

Harry’s book could be a best seller, but some experts on the royal family think the Duke is taking a risk by working on it. It might not go over too well with the people of Britain.