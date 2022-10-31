Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are missing out on everything

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of losing out on more lucrative media deals.

The success of Harry’s controversial memoir would be crucial to their financial future.”

The book will be published on January 10, just weeks after Harry and Meghan’s equally controversial Netflix documentary.

Royal experts say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of becoming “very boring” now that they are back in the royal family.

In his piece for the press, royal author Jamie Phillips made these claims.

He started by saying, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of losing out on more lucrative media deals by being seen as 'boring', a public relations expert said today—as he warned the success of Harry's controversial memoir would be crucial to their financial future."

The Duke of Sussex’s autobiography, which has the pointed title Spare, was unveiled yesterday. He reportedly received an advance of £18.4 million for the book as part of a three-title deal worth £36.8 million.

“The book will be published on January 10, just weeks after Harry and Meghan’s equally controversial Netflix documentary-believed to be part of a £100m deal-is due to be aired.”