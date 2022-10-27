Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to release memoir on this date

Prince Harry’s book spare might be related to Meghan Markle

The memoir was delayed due to Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

The Duke of Sussex would publish his book exactly one day after Kate Middleton’s 43rd birthday on January 9, 2023.

Part of the content contradicts information presented in a Netflix documentary series about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex would publish his book exactly one day after Kate Middleton's 43rd birthday on January 9, 2023.

Originally, it was set for later this year.

According to a local news agency, industry professionals with knowledge of the process have disclosed that the Duke of Sussex has received information about the book’s contents on multiple occasions.

UK’s news agency said that part of the content contradicts information presented in a new Netflix documentary series about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s life in California.

A Netflix source said, “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project.”

According to industry insiders, this will be released on January 10, 2023.