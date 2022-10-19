Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may lose their titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might lose their royal titles.

King Charles III has shown Harry and Meghan great deference thus far.

If the Duke’s book “destroys” the Royal Family, it’s “game over” for the pair.

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seek to tarnish the royal family’s reputation, King Charles III, who has shown Harry and Meghan great deference thus far, will not show them any more forbearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might lose their royal titles if their Netflix documentary series and Duke’s memoir contain incorrect statements.

Katie Nicholl, a royal analyst, previously stated, “King Charles won’t hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet.”

If Harry and Meghan continue to “taint” the Royal Family, Nicholl threatened, “the King’s ruthless side will be revealed.”

If the Duke’s book “destroys” the Royal Family, another outspoken TV personality, Piers Morgan, thinks it’s “game over” for the pair.

Harry and Meghan appear to be aware that any new misadventure could get them into a difficult situation, which is why they have postponed the release of their documentary and book in order to make adjustments.

