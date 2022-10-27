Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to face wrath of King Charles

Sources have revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to leave the Firm.

Piers Morgan has requested that his remaining royal titles be “stripped” from him.

The Sussexes’ parents Lilibet and Archie have also left the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who continue to use royal titles, appear ready to face the wrath of the future monarch of the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex is rumored to aim to sabotage his father’s coronation as king, given that he has announced the release of his much-anticipated book, Spare, in early 2019.

Meghan and Harry will not be permitted to harm the monarchy, and the incoming king will respond appropriately to the California-based pair.

According to a source, Charles is reportedly considering stripping Harry and Meghan of their royal titles. Nevertheless, sources have revealed that the Sussexes have also decided to leave the Firm.

Piers Morgan, an outspoken media personality, has also criticized the Duke following the release of his new biography, Spare.

The 57-year-old has requested that his remaining titles be “stripped” from him. Piers tweeted, “Prince Privacy will hurl his latest torrent of malevolent money-making muck at the Royal Family just in time to ruin his father’s coronation as King, adding, “Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP.”

On their Archewell website, Lilibet and Archie’s parents have also posted images of their charitable work in the United Kingdom and Germany, along with a revealing comment “Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world.”

Royal analyst Angela Levin shared her opinion on the couple’s decision, stating that Harry and Meghan have attempted to explain that they can “do without the Royal Family.”