Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly looking for new property

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking for a new home.

The couple’s current residence in Montecito, California, no longer “fully accommodates” them.

They are reportedly interested in Hope Ranch, a private enclave 10 miles from their current home.

According to rumors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to leave their property in Montecito. Recently, a news press reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “hunting” for a new residence because their current one no longer “fully accommodates” them. The couple is allegedly interested in Hope Ranch homes.

Hope Ranch is a private enclave located approximately 10 miles from Montecito, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated in March 2020 after relinquishing their royal duties and moving to the United States with their son Archie.

The couple recently welcomed a daughter, Lilibet Diana, in June of last year. According to reports, the new neighborhood Harry and Meghan are considering includes a members-only country club and golf club, as well as tennis courts, picnic grounds, and a network of horse trails.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s apparent plan to move comes two months after news of repeated intruder scares at their residence in May. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned to the United States after spending time in the United Kingdom in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s demise, where they also attended her funeral services.

In the meantime, reports indicate that the royal couple has been delaying the release of their upcoming Netflix documentary series in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, and rumors are rife that they wish to downplay the conversations in the series involving King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family.

