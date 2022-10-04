‘No way home’ for Prince harry once his memoir releases

The Queen and King Charles knew about any problems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had with courtiers because their private secretary told them.

The assistant “kept trying to tell Charles and the Queen” that their relationship with Palace staff was getting worse.

In his upcoming book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, Valentine Low says that Sam Cohen told the palace that the Sussexes were his “duty of care.”

The “duty of care” was crucial: “[Sam] was a broken record with them on that,” said a source.

Meghan and Harry eventually left the royal family in 2020. The couple now lives in California.

Advertisement

Also Read Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle overshadow ‘Future of the monarchy’ picture released by palace Misan Harriman has published two photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle....