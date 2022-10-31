Advertisement
  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to destroy Royal Family: Angela Levin
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to destroy Royal Family: Angela Levin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to destroy Royal Family: Angela Levin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to destroy Royal Family: Angela Levin

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the interview with Oprah Winfrey

  • Angela Levin accused Prince Harry of “attacking his parents when King Charles is really grieving for his mother Queen Elizabeth II”.
  • Levin’s biographer defended Harry’s memoirs title ‘If Harry hated being ‘the spare’ would he have wanted to be heir to the throne?
  • Levin said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to destroy the Royal Family.
Royal novelist Angela Levin demanded that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cease treating the hardworking royal family with contempt for reportedly abusing their royal relatives.

The author’s biographer defended Harry’s memoir’s title by stating: “If Harry hated being ‘the spare’ would he have wanted to be heir to the throne? My guess is NO! He should be grateful.”

Levin encouraged the Duke of Sussex to “stop treating his hard-working family with contempt and feel lucky he can get on with his own life.”

In a subsequent tweet, Levin uploaded the footage of her interview with Sky News Australia with the following caption: “One attack after another: Harry and Meghan want to destroy royal family.”

Angela Levin also accused Harry of “attacking his parents when King Charles is really grieving for his mother Queen Elizabeth II.”

How did King Charles, Price William react to Prince Harry memoir?
How did King Charles, Price William react to Prince Harry memoir?

The Firm has "lawyers ready to read" memoir, Spare, of Prince Harry....

