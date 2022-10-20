Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan “The Crown” endorsement wrecking havoc

Prince Harry, Meghan “The Crown” endorsement wrecking havoc

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan “The Crown” endorsement wrecking havoc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle puts deal with Netflix on risk

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly concerned that their public image may be ‘shattered’ as a result of their apparent sponsorship.
  • Richard Kay, royal pundit and expert shared his observations in an interview with Newsround on the couple’s relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly concerned that their public image may be’shattered’ as a result of their apparent sponsorship of The Crown.

Advertisement

In an interview, royal pundit and expert Richard Kay shared his observations.

He began by noting, “Meghan and Harry have an interest in having a portrayal where they are philanthropic. And there’s nothing philanthropic about too much kiss and tell. Especially with the passing of the Queen.” –

“They would be worried about their public perception. In America the Queen was enormously respected and they know that.”

“The question is: public perception is very important to them. They are very highly thought of in a lot of circles. They had a lot of support over Oprah.”

“They have a certain pull – but the question is how wisely will they exercise this? And how they’re able to exercise what pull they actually have within Netflix when it comes to this documentary series.”

“Whether they speak out on The Crown will surely have an effect on public perception of them. Netflix have a very special Royal success in getting both the Sussexes onboard and having The Crown.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should ‘read the room’ more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should ‘read the room’ more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to 'try reading the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story