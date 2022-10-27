Prince Harry memoir ‘Spare’ will be ‘a bit of damp squib’

Meghan Markle claims her podcast criticism is “very cut up”
Meghan Markle's claims in her podcast Archetypes caused a huge backlash. A...
Since the name, front page, and other details of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, became public, there has been a lot of buzz about it.
A royal expert, though, said that the book that was said to contain the “big truth” might be a “damp squib.”
Daniela Elser, a royal expert, said, “If the book turns out to be a bit of a dud, that would be quite a turn up for the books given that the speculation about the memoir has focused on just how devastatingly the Duke might unleash on his father and his stepmother.”
She wrote, “It would be perfectly understandable if Harry had been having second, third, or 17th thoughts about this autobiography.”
“If he is going to tell-all in the most literal sense, it could very likely represent the final torching of whatever rickety bridges remain between himself and his family,” she added.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.