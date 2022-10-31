A royal expert said that Harry’s choice of title for the book was “tragic,”

The title of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is “Spare,” which experts say doesn’t make sense because the Duke was never treated like a member of the royal family.

A royal expert said that Harry’s choice of title for the book was “tragic” because it hints at the prince’s “resentment as a little boy.”

Angela Levin, a journalist, told the media that she was interested in how Harry’s book would be translated into other languages.

So here in the UK, it’s Spare. Outside of the UK, it’s leftovers and neglected. And there’s another one—In the Shadows, “she said.

“He had more opportunities and more freedom. He was also incredibly close to his father. After Diana died, he said, “Charles really made sure we were looked after and protected.”

“And yet he is obviously going to try to smash the royal family [with his book]. The timing is appalling. “King Charles is grieving and it’s before the coronation, but he’s got to bring it out now.”

She kept adding: “He wasn’t treated like a spare. He was incredibly popular, the most popular next to the queen. Because he was mischievous, he was fun. He was very lively. “William’s got a much harder life because it’s so demanding to be a king and to be an heir. “