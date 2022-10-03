Prince Harry narrative may help King Charles

Prince Harry is said to have postponed his impending biography.

In the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death, Prince Harry is said to have postponed his impending biography.

While some royal experts are concerned that the Duke of Sussex’s impending book would have a detrimental influence on the King’s reign as the future king, others believe it will benefit the King.

Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor of the Sunday Times, believes Harry’s upcoming book will “make things much better.”

She told the sources, as reported, that Prince Harry’s biography “promises to, possibly, cause some of the biggest drama the royal family has seen.”

“Harry’s going to write what he describes as this intimate and heartfelt book — no holds barred,”she continued.

“It might make the Oprah interview look like child’s play in comparison, ”she continued, referring to Harry and Meghan Markle’s March 2021 TV special. “I think the royal family are in the braced position going forward to all of that.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal specialist, said that Harry’s book “A behind-the-scenes description of the grieving period, the burial, all of the disputes over the uniform, and so on might make for very intriguing supplementary material in the book.

He also said that “may cause trouble for the royal family depending on how Harry tells it and how much of it is true or is not true.”

There is no set date for the publication of Prince Harry’s book. They will most likely be postponed until 2023.

