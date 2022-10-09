Prince Harry’s book is spreading fear

Experts are “very concerned” about Prince Harry’s memoir.

The whole book would have to be released in November.

The memoir won’t be released until next year according to sources.

Experts have expressed “grave anxiety” about Prince Harry as a result of his planned memoir.

This startling disclosure was revealed by Lord Arche in his most recent interview.

He began by saying to the publication that he is “very concerned” about how Prince Harry’s memoir would affect the other members of the Royal Family.

“I’m really sad. I worry about the book. I assume that’s where the book will end since I know they’re currently writing the chapter on the funeral.

For those who are unaware, Prince Harry’s memoir reportedly has a few closing chapters that discuss the circumstances surrounding the Queen’s passing.

According to earlier predictions, the whole book would be released in November, just in time for the holiday rush. However, current sources indicate that something has gone wrong, and the memoir won’t be released until next year.

He also alluded to the money being spent on the Prince’s memoir before drawing a conclusion, saying, “They paid him a lot of money – something like £20 million. If you’re given £20 million, do you want to settle things down?

