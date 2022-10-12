Advertisement
Prince Harry's lone conversation with King Charles revealed

Articles
Prince Harry’s ‘one and only heart to heart’ with King Charles exposed

  • He warned his son that he would hear such rumours, and assured him they were not true.
  • Harry hung on to his admiration for Hewitt until Hewitt subsequently sold his story of the affair.

Dan Wootton, a royal analyst and novelist, made this assertion in a post for the report.

He started by noting, “Hewitt’s announcement came as no surprise. Prince Charles, his real father, had beaten the soldier to the punch many years previously.”

“Aware of how cruel gossip can be, he had summoned his younger son for a heart-to-heart meeting in the summer before he started at Eton. He warned him that he would hear such rumours, and assured him they were not true.”

“Harry listened to his father’s difficult speech without interrupting. He had always looked up to Hewitt, a war hero, a real-life tank commander in the First Gulf War and an immensely likeable man. Hewitt had been a true mentor to the boy, and Charles knew it.”

“It was, according to the account relayed to me, one of the hardest moments in the heir’s life. No longer could the fact be concealed that Diana really had been in love with the dashing officer. Despite the pain, it caused Charles to deliver the message, however, he handled it with great courage.”

“Harry thanked him, but he hung on to his admiration for his mother’s soldier lover until Hewitt subsequently sold his story of the affair — an error of judgment for which he has since been almost universally condemned.”

