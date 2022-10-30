Prince Harry’s memoir doesn’t “takedown” Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton are crowned again
The most recent poll shows that Prince William and Kate are the...
A member of the royal family has called Prince Harry’s controversial memoir Spare a “beautiful read.” This puts to rest rumours that the book makes damaging claims about The Firm.
Some sources say that the Duke of Sussex’s book talks about problems and struggles to which people from all walks of life can relate.
“The sources agreed that that was the undeniable result of the now infamous Oprah Winfrey interview. But they insist the book is wholly different. ”
One source said: “You can’t always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy.”
The source added, “You have to choose your own happiness.”
Meanwhile, the publisher of the book, Penguin Random House, said: “For Harry, this is his story at last. “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”
