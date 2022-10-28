Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” make him feel “belittled”?

Many royal fans, including expert Ingrid Seward, were not happy with the title.

The title of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is Spare, but a royal expert thinks that he feels put down by the name that his late mother, Princess Diana, once called him.

Penguin Random House announced the title of the Duke of Sussex’s long-awaited tell-all book on Thursday, October 27. Many royal fans, including expert Ingrid Seward, were not happy with the title.

In talking to the media, Seward said, “Being the “spare” is still at the forefront of his mind all these years later, and he clearly feels belittled by it.”

She kept saying, “It is really a bit pathetic that he hasn’t managed to move on. Diana used to call him the spare. Harry would say, “I’m the spare, I don’t have to behave, I can do what I like.”

In a description of the event, Penguin Random House seemed to agree with Seward’s claim that the title of Prince Harry’s book was a reference to Princess Diana.

According to the authors, “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.”

As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. ”