Edition: English
Edition: English

Prince Harry’s story has been “reclassified as a work of fiction”

  • The same thing might happen with Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir as it did with The Crown.
  • Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton shared these ideas.
  • By then, the damage will already have been done,
The same thing might happen with Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir as it did with The Crown.Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton shared these ideas.

In his last interview with the Mail Online, he said these things.

At the beginning of the new piece, he said, “They are also conscious of the fact that to make the big bucks – Harry is believed to have received a £18.4 million advance for this book alone – they have to offer juicy revelations.”

If the tissue of the Oprah interview is anything to go by, however, I personally would expect there to be demands for Spare to be reclassified as a work of fiction within days of its release.”

“By then, the damage will already have been done,” The author went on to say more.

“It’s going to be a very miserable Christmas for the Royal Family, who remain in the dark as to the book’s contents, as the torturous wait for publication day on January 10 continues.”

Before he was done, he also said   “How tragic that Harry will stop at nothing for his version of the truth to be published, to hell with the consequences for his father, brother, the memory of his grandmother, or even the future of the monarchy itself.”

 

