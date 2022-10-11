Prince William advises people to prepare a “massively” altering life

Advertisement
  • Prince William has said that people should have a “toolbox” of mental health practices.
  • This is in case “something massively changes” and they don’t have the experience to deal with it, he said.
  • He was speaking to Kate Middleton about his mother’s death and his feud with Prince Harry.
Prince William has said that people should have a “toolbox” of mental health practices in case “something massively changes.”

During an interview with Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales discussed his mother’s death and his continuing feud with Prince Harry.

On Tuesday, a snippet from the programme was broadcast in which the pair called for mental health services.

“One of the messages we are trying to encourage is the fact that everyone has mental health, and in the… same way we go to the gym, we need to look after and nurture our minds as well,” Kate added.

William stated, “Everyone likes a toolbox, particularly men. A toolbox is quite a useful analogy to use… A lot of people don’t realize what they need until it actually comes along.

“You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realize you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that,” he continued.

