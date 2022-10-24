Prince William always have a scar from the major surgery he had

He had to have a 70-minute surgery at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to fix the damage.

According to magazine, Prince William will always have a scar on his forehead from when he had to have major surgery after getting hurt playing sports.

Reports say that Prince William, who is now the Prince of Wales, was hurt in a sports accident that required surgery and left him scarred for life. The accident happened during a golf game at his school in Wokingham in 1991.

The heir to the British throne was playing with his school friends when he got hit in the head with a golf club. He had to have a 70-minute surgery at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to fix the damage.

Based on what Prince William can remember, “I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine. We were on a putting green and the next thing you know, there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head. ”

William continued by saying, “It glows sometimes and some people notice it – other times they don’t notice it at all.”