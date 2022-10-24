Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William always have a scar from the major surgery he had

Prince William always have a scar from the major surgery he had

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William always have a scar from the major surgery he had

Prince William

Advertisement
  • He had to have a 70-minute surgery at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to fix the damage.
  • Reports say that Prince William, who is now the Prince of Wales, was hurt in a sports accident that required surgery and left him scarred for life.
  • William continued by saying, “It glows sometimes and some people notice it – other times they don’t notice it at all.”
Advertisement

According to magazine, Prince William will always have a scar on his forehead from when he had to have major surgery after getting hurt playing sports.

Reports say that Prince William, who is now the Prince of Wales, was hurt in a sports accident that required surgery and left him scarred for life. The accident happened during a golf game at his school in Wokingham in 1991.

The heir to the British throne was playing with his school friends when he got hit in the head with a golf club. He had to have a 70-minute surgery at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to fix the damage.

Based on what Prince William can remember, “I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine. We were on a putting green and the next thing you know, there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head. ”

Also Read

Prince Harry making plans to get rid of King Charles III?
Prince Harry making plans to get rid of King Charles III?

A royal expert says that Prince Harry has a "Viking-sized battle axe"...

William continued by saying, “It glows sometimes and some people notice it – other times they don’t notice it at all.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maria B's New And Cute Family Photos
Maria B's New And Cute Family Photos
Usama Khan’s Father Shares Marriage Plans Of Usama Khan
Usama Khan’s Father Shares Marriage Plans Of Usama Khan
Scream VI: Ghostface-themed clothing is coming from cavity colors
Scream VI: Ghostface-themed clothing is coming from cavity colors
Falak Shabbir Shares About Atif Aslam Helping Him In business
Falak Shabbir Shares About Atif Aslam Helping Him In business
Pathaan box office day 4 collection: Film grosses ₹429 crore worldwide
Pathaan box office day 4 collection: Film grosses ₹429 crore worldwide
"Shotgun Wedding" talks about making Jennifer Lopez's dress for action film
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story