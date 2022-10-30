Advertisement
Prince William and Kate Middleton are crowned again

Prince William was anxious about proposing Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, have been named the most popular royals.

The most recent poll shows that Prince William and Kate are the most popular royals in Britain. They got 69 and 67 percent of the vote, respectively.

Sources say that 69 percent of people thought the Prince of Wales was the most “likeable” of the royals. His wife, Kate, came in second with 67 percent, beating both Princess Anne and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and his ex-wife Meghan Markle were ranked fifth and sixth, with 44 and 32 percent, respectively.

Princess Royal Anne was in third place with 64%.

With 54 percent, King Charles, who took the throne in September, came in fourth.

In the poll, 1095 people from Britain said what they thought.

