Prince William and Kate’s Sandringham tour is ‘unreal’

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Wisbech and her family.

The king remarked on how “nice” Louie appeared to be waiting in the crowd.

She always wanted to just meet them in person.

A Wisbech mother described the recent visit by Prince William and Kate Middleton to Sandringham as “unreal” and “wonderful,” which pleased admirers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Wisbech, Cambridgeshire resident Gemma Schultz and her three-month-old son, Louie Thomas.

The king grinned at Gemma and also remarked on how “nice” Louie appeared to be waiting in the crowd.

“We usually go to baby group on Thursdays, but I didn’t want to miss the chance to meet The Prince and Princess of Wales. I thus sent my pal a message to check if she wanted to meet me there “told Gemma.

She said the following: “Strangers were telling each other stories about the Queen in a lovely setting. It was unbelievably beautiful “.

Gemma added on: “I was initially uneasy, but they were such genuinely kind people. Actually seemed to pay attention to what you were saying and to care.

They made a big deal out of Louie, asking him how he was sleeping and putting Paddington Bear on his tiny clothes as well.

Then I said they were “With the Queen’s passing yet holding it together to address the audience, it is so charming and strong.

It was something for Louie’s memory box so he can say he saw the future King when he is older, she continued. “I always wanted to just meet them in person but stopping and talking to us was just beautiful,” she said.

