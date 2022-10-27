Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince William "flexes muscles" for modern coronation

Articles
Prince William

  • Prince William may be crucial to King Charles III’s modern coronation next year.
  • Catherine said the Duke of Norfolk was equally important.
  • The Duke of Norfolk, Earl Marshal, has always led coronation planning.
All eyes are on Prince William because he could play a key role in the modernised coronation of King Charles III, which is set to happen next year.

Catherine Pepinster, an expert on the Constitution and an author, said: “I suspect we will be seeing Prince William flexing his muscles here and he will be somebody who is pushing, I think, to see the Coronation quite considerably modernised.”

But at the same time, she added, “I think the funeral of the Queen showed that people do respond to traditional events with a dash of modernity rather than throw the whole baby out with the bathwater.”

Catherine said that the Duke of Norfolk could also be seen as a key player.

“The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, has always been a leading figure in planning the coronations and I think he is very much to the fore at the moment,” the writer said.

