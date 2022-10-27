Prince William “flexes muscles” for modern coronation

Harry’s Memoir will Release in January
Prince Harry's book will release in the new year. Penguin Random House...
All eyes are on Prince William because he could play a key role in the modernised coronation of King Charles III, which is set to happen next year.
Catherine Pepinster, an expert on the Constitution and an author, said: “I suspect we will be seeing Prince William flexing his muscles here and he will be somebody who is pushing, I think, to see the Coronation quite considerably modernised.”
But at the same time, she added, “I think the funeral of the Queen showed that people do respond to traditional events with a dash of modernity rather than throw the whole baby out with the bathwater.”
Catherine said that the Duke of Norfolk could also be seen as a key player.
“The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, has always been a leading figure in planning the coronations and I think he is very much to the fore at the moment,” the writer said.
