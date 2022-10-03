Prince William is expected to replace King Charles

The UK government wants Prince William to attend COP27.

The COP27 climate change meeting will take place in Egypt next month.

The King’s absence from the event was agreed upon “with mutual goodwill and respect.”

In place of his father King Charles III, the UK government wants Prince William to attend COP27.

King Charles won’t be present at the COP27 climate change meeting, which will take place in Egypt next month, according to Buckingham Palace.

The King was allegedly “directed” not to attend the celebration, according to a report. The Palace’s statement appears to be in response to that report.

Prince William should attend COP27 instead, according to Mark Spencer, the new minister for agriculture and fisheries, because the King now has “other priorities.”

He said: “I’m not in charge of the king’s diary, fortunately,” while speaking at a Conservative Environment Network event on Sunday at the Conservative Conference. He has already shown a strong interest in the environment, but I believe that in his new position as the king, he will have many other concerns, and he has made it clear that he is willing to let others step up to the plate.

“I’m sure the Prince of Wales will be a big ambassador for the environment moving forward,” the minister continued.

The King, who was the Prince of Wales until taking the throne last month, has said he would attend the yearly celebration because it is important to him.

The King must be personally dissatisfied, according to royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, considering his extensive decades of ardent environmental activism.

The Palace, however, retorted that Charles was not uncomfortable and that he was always cognizant of the sovereign’s duty to follow the advise of the government.

Recent sources, however, have refuted all of the allegations and confirmed that neither King Charles nor his son Prince William would attend the Cop27 climate meeting after receiving PM Truss’ advice to stay out.

