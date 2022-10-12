Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Boston

Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Boston

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Boston

Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Boston

Advertisement
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Boston in December for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
  • Prince and Princess of Wales will highlight and honor the city’s efforts to confront the effects of climate change.
  • The royal couple will not have the opportunity to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Advertisement

Prince William, who together with his wife Kate Middleton will visit Boston in December for the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, spoke with Mayor Michelle Wu via video chat on Thursday about the city’s sustainability efforts and ongoing preparations for the event.

William and Kate Middleton would go across the pond to attend the awards event.

During their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales will also highlight and honor the “inspiring” city’s efforts to confront the effects of climate change and build a sustainable future, according to a statement released by the royal couple.

The last time the royal couple visited the United States was in 2014 when they visited New York. Shortly after their royal wedding in 2011, they traveled to Los Angeles for their first trip to America as a couple.

During their US royal tour, Kate and William will not have the opportunity to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Also Read

Prince William advises people to prepare a “massively” altering life
Prince William advises people to prepare a “massively” altering life

Prince William has said that people should have a "toolbox" of mental...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dakota Johnson makes a joke on Armie Hammer's claims of cannibalism
Dakota Johnson makes a joke on Armie Hammer's claims of cannibalism
Prince Harry wants apology from father who gave 'privileged and gilded life'
Prince Harry wants apology from father who gave 'privileged and gilded life'
Netflix reveals highly-anticipated 'You' season 4 episode titles
Netflix reveals highly-anticipated 'You' season 4 episode titles
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar reveals obscene act by Fakhar Imam
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar reveals obscene act by Fakhar Imam
Raven Symone says that fans have been mispronouncing her name
Raven Symone says that fans have been mispronouncing her name
Andie MacDowell becomes a superpower as you get older
Andie MacDowell becomes a superpower as you get older
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story