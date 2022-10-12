Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Boston

Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Boston in December for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Prince and Princess of Wales will highlight and honor the city’s efforts to confront the effects of climate change.

The royal couple will not have the opportunity to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Prince William, who together with his wife Kate Middleton will visit Boston in December for the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, spoke with Mayor Michelle Wu via video chat on Thursday about the city’s sustainability efforts and ongoing preparations for the event.

William and Kate Middleton would go across the pond to attend the awards event.

During their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales will also highlight and honor the “inspiring” city’s efforts to confront the effects of climate change and build a sustainable future, according to a statement released by the royal couple.

The last time the royal couple visited the United States was in 2014 when they visited New York. Shortly after their royal wedding in 2011, they traveled to Los Angeles for their first trip to America as a couple.

During their US royal tour, Kate and William will not have the opportunity to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

