Prince William, Kate Middleton will be moving to Windsor Castle

The Middleton family will soon relocate from their Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are living alone for the first time with nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo.

They love that they can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will shortly relocate from their Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle. According to report.

The five-member family of the Prince and Princess of Wales is now enjoying Windsor’s enormous grounds and countryside, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis may play.

“They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone,” People stated in this week’s cover story.

“It’s a real little community,” the insider said.

George, Charlotte, and Louis are allegedly living alone for the first time from their nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo because Kate wants her children to enjoy a normal upbringing.

