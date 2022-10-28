Prince William skipped the Qatar World Cup due to human rights concerns.

The Prince of Wales, who is President of the Football Association, was supposed to go to the games next month.

Qatar is criticised for mistreating stadium employees and banning same-sex relationships.

England’s first game will be against Iran on November 21.

A source who knows what will happen reported that King will no longer be going to the tournament because he is too busy.

It has also been said that Amnesty International has asked FIFA to give Qatar stadium workers at least £350 million in compensation for the “human rights abuses” they have suffered.

On the other hand, Prince William has fought for the rights of LGBTQ people. In 2016, he was the first member of the royal family to be on the cover of a gay magazine.

At the time, William told the magazine, “No one should be bullied for their sexuality.”