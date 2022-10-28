Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  Entertainment
  Prince William skipped the Qatar World Cup due to human rights concerns.
Articles
Prince William

  • The Prince of Wales, who is President of the Football Association, was supposed to go to the games next month.
  • Qatar is criticised for mistreating stadium employees and banning same-sex relationships.
  • England’s first game will be against Iran on November 21.
A report says that Prince William won’t go to Qatar to watch England play in the World Cup because of growing concerns about the country’s human rights record.

The Prince of Wales, who is President of the Football Association, was supposed to go to the games next month. On November 21, England’s first game will be against Iran.

A source who knows what will happen reported that King will no longer be going to the tournament because he is too busy.

Meanwhile, Qatar has gotten a lot of criticism for the way stadium workers are treated and for making same-sex relationships illegal.

It has also been said that Amnesty International has asked FIFA to give Qatar stadium workers at least £350 million in compensation for the “human rights abuses” they have suffered.

Also Read

Prince Harry’s story has been “reclassified as a work of fiction”
Prince Harry’s story has been “reclassified as a work of fiction”

The same thing might happen with Prince Harry's upcoming memoir as it...

On the other hand, Prince William has fought for the rights of LGBTQ people. In 2016, he was the first member of the royal family to be on the cover of a gay magazine.

At the time, William told the magazine, “No one should be bullied for their sexuality.”

