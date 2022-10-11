Prince William visits Balmoral for first time since Queen’s funeral

Prince William advises people to prepare a “massively” altering life
Prince William allegedly went deer hunting on his weekend visit to Balmoral, Scotland, for the first time since his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.
An source told royal analyst Richard Eden about William’s melancholy journey to Balmoral to be at the Queen’s side as she breathed her last on September 8, according to the Daily Mail.
“He stayed at Craigowan Lodge, where Her Majesty used to stay. He was there just for the weekend,” the source shared.
Meanwhile, during a series of formal trips, William and Kate Middleton have been actively interacting with the people.
During their Northern Ireland tour, the pair recently extended their support to volunteers from a suicide prevention charity.
The official Kensington Royal account uploaded a succession of praise-worthy videos and photographs of the pair engaging with well-wishers on Instagram.
An Instagram user commented on a video, saying, “I love that you’re connecting to a younger crowd! Such a great video.”
