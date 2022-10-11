Prince William visits Balmoral for first time since Queen’s funeral

Prince William visited Scotland for the first time since his grandmother’s death.

He stayed at Craigowan Lodge, where Queen Elizabeth II used to stay.

Meanwhile, he and Kate Middleton have been actively interacting with well-wishers on social media during official engagements.

Prince William allegedly went deer hunting on his weekend visit to Balmoral, Scotland, for the first time since his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.

An source told royal analyst Richard Eden about William’s melancholy journey to Balmoral to be at the Queen’s side as she breathed her last on September 8, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, during a series of formal trips, William and Kate Middleton have been actively interacting with the people.

During their Northern Ireland tour, the pair recently extended their support to volunteers from a suicide prevention charity.

The official Kensington Royal account uploaded a succession of praise-worthy videos and photographs of the pair engaging with well-wishers on Instagram.

An Instagram user commented on a video, saying, “I love that you’re connecting to a younger crowd! Such a great video.”

