The title of Prince of Wales must be ‘abolished’

A constitutional expert has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton may be given ‘a more prominent role’.

Bob Morris said Charles knows he does not have a ‘long reign ahead of him’.

The new monarch may likely to bring William to the forefront.

Since becoming the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton have attended a number of royal engagements. According to constitutional expert Bob Morris, the royal couple may be given a “more prominent role” in the monarchy.

According to Morris, King Charles III is aware that he does not have a “long reign ahead of him.” He predicted that the new monarch would thrust William into the spotlight.

The expert also speculated that William, the next in line to the throne, might be given more responsibilities than the late Queen Elizabeth gave to Charles.

“The King is 73, and he may be feeling his years. “He knows he won’t have as long a reign as his mother did,” Morris told the outlet.

“Of course, he could live for a long time, but I suspect his age will tip the scales in his favour, bringing on William much more than the Queen did when she ascended the throne in 1952, because she was still a very young woman and her heir was still a very small child.”

The legal expert went on, “”I believe William will take on a more prominent role right away.”

“”I don’t think anyone will say that out loud, but it’s possible,” he said.

