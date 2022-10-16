Advertisement
2022-10-16
Prince William will “never forgive” Prince Harry for “serious disrespect”

Articles
  • Prince William feels “hugely mistreated” by Prince Harry.
  • He may never be able to forgive him.
  • William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done.
According to reports, Prince William feels “hugely mistreated” by Prince Harry and may never be able to forgive him.

These assertions were made in the book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown by royal writer and novelist Katie Nicholl.

According to the renowned author, who made the admission to media, “[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done.”

He also acknowledged, “I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William regarded as great disrespect to the institution and to his, to his family, to his grandmother,” before coming to a conclusion.

