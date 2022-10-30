Advertisement
Princess Beatrice hates cutting ribbons and avoids King Charles

Princess Beatrice hates cutting ribbons and avoids King Charles

Princess Beatrice hates cutting ribbons and avoids King Charles

A royal commentator says that Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, rules herself out of a top royal role.

King Charles III now has five Counsellors of State. They are Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Princes William, Harry, and Andrew, and Princess Beatrice.

Richard Palmer, who writes about the royal family, said that Beatrice has already said she won’t do the job.

Mr. Palmer told the news media that it was “a bit weird” that Beatrice was given the role, given that she is not a regular working royal.

Palmer kept saying, “We now have a new top five in line for the throne. We have the wife of the monarch, Queen Camilla, who is eligible to be a Counsellor of State. And you also have William, Harry, Andrew, and Beatrice-but of those last three, none of them undertake sufficient duties to take the role.

“I mean, Beatrice, when she was still a student, said she didn’t want a life of ribbon-cutting, she wanted to have a career.”

There are rumours that King Charles is thinking about letting more senior royals stand in for him when he can’t be there.

 

